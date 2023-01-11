Scaling back: Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond closing due to goldfish infestation

Goldfish were illegally introduced to the pond and Idaho Fish and Game said they have to kill all of the fish in the pond.

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho — Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond, located in Castle Rocks State Park in Almo will be closed down on Jan. 20 due to a goldfish infestation in the pond. According to Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG), the fish were introduced to the pond illegally and, because the fish can cause damage to the natural ecosystem of the pond, IDFG has to kill them all.

The public will not be able to access the pond during the closure.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to close public access to the Castle Rocks State Park fishing pond, but it’s necessary since goldfish were illegally introduced there” commented Tucker Brauer, Regional Fishery Biologist with the Magic Valley Region, “This is our only recourse to re-set the pond to support sport-fish that anglers love to catch.”

During the closure, the Magic Valley Region fisheries biologist will apply a plant-derived fish toxicant called rotenone to kill all of the fish in the pond. After the project is completed, the pond will be restocked with hatchery fish.

IDFG stated that illegally transporting fish not only hurts delicate natural ecosystems, people can also be held financially responsible for the amount of money it takes to restore the area and receive a felony charge.

The cost for this kind of restoration can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The pond is anticipated to reopen in May. If people have questions about the project they can contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324 - 4359.

