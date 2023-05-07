Caldwell Police looking for suspects in drive-by shooting

The shooting happened Saturday evening. No one was injured.

CALDWELL, Idaho — According to a press release from the Caldwell Police Department, there was a drive-by style shooting that happened on Saturday, May 6 around 10:30 p.m. The police are calling it a gang related incident. No one was injured and police are still looking for suspects.

"Officers responded to an address in the 100 block of E. Elgin Street after receiving a call that shots were fired. Officers arrived and located multiple fired cartridge casings on Boise Avenue just west of the home which was believed to be the intended target of the violence," the release stated. "There were no shooting victims located at the scene or inside the home and nothing appeared to be struck by gunfire."

Police said that during the investigation, police spoke to witnesses and collected evidence.

"Based on leads identified, officers from the newly formed Operation Safe Streets unit (OSS) responded and conducted a follow-up investigation due to the gang related nature of the incident,' the release stated.

The department added that more police will be in the area looking for video and leads.

Police are asking anybody with information to call nonx2, emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531 or 343-COPS.

