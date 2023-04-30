Caldwell police arrest suspect charged with sexual battery on a minor

Boise and Caldwell Police conducted an operation to apprehend the suspect, the charges are sexual battery on a minor child who was 16 or 17-years old.

CALDWELL, Idaho — According to the Caldwell Police Department, 27-year-old suspect Philip Rodriguez, from New Jersey, was arrested and charged with sexual battery on a minor child who was 16 or 17-years old.

"Early this morning, before 5 a.m., Caldwell officers responded to a residence to investigate a report that a 16-year-old victim had been sexually assaulted by a known perpetrator. CPD patrol officers conducted a preliminary investigation with the assistance from detectives, who were called in to help," the press release stated.

In a follow up investigation, police identified the suspect and began working with the Boise Police Department.

"Caldwell Detectives discovered a lead on the location of the suspect which brought police to Boise. Officers from the Boise Police Department and Caldwell Police Department conducted an arrest operation to apprehend Rodriguez for the sexual assault he allegedly committed," the release stated.

Caldwell Police also thanked the Boise Police Department in the release, "CPD would like to thank BPD for their sustained partnership and collaborative efforts to bring offenders to justice and keeping the Treasure Valley safe for all."

