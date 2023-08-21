8 suspects arrested on sex crime charges after 'large-scale' investigation

Several of the investigations are ongoing and could lead to more charges.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) announced that, after partnering with several other agencies in a large-scale investigation, eight people were arrested on charges that involve the sexual exploitation of children.

According to police, the arrests were made from Friday, Aug. 18 to Saturday, Aug. 19.

"I am grateful to live in a community with so many partners committed to stopping this type of damaging and criminal activity," Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said. "When it comes to priorities, there are few, if any, that should rank higher than devoting our resources to protecting children. Holding offenders accountable in such situations is one of law enforcement's highest and most noble charters."

Several agencies worked together on the investigation including, BPD, the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the Ada County Prosecutors Office, the Meridian and Garden City Police Departments, the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Department of Homeland Security, the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) taskforce and the Idaho Office of the Attorney General. The agencies used undercover officers and social media to stage meetings were the suspects thought they would engage in sexual relations with minors.

Police said that one suspect even travelled across state lines with the intent of meeting a minor child.

Several of the investigations are also ongoing and could lead to more charges.

These suspects were arrested on federal charges:

Shawn Long, a 40-year-old from Boise was arrested for attempted coercion of a minor.

Daniel De Long, a 44-year-old from Oregon was arrested for the attempted coercion of a minor.

Tyler Asker, a 32-year-old from Boise was arrested for the attempted coercion of a minor.

These suspects were arrested on state charges:

Michael Gantz, a 27-year-old from Boise was arrested for enticement.

Michael Hibbard, a 32-year-old from Garden City was arrested for enticement.

Emmanuel Padron, a 32-yaer-old from Garden City was arrested for enticement.

David Gowin, a 21-year-old from Boise was arrested for enticement.

Deler Abdulbaqi, a 32-year-old from Boise was arrested for enticement.

All of the suspects arrested were booked into the Ada County Jail and the suspects arrested on federal charges are still in custody and will be held in the Ada County Jail.

BPD added the following tips to talk to kids about being safe online and what do do if someone tries to contact them:

Talk to kids about the responsibility that comes with a phone or internet access and the possible dangers they may face including cyberbullying, sexting, taking explicit images, and online predators.

Set guidelines for phone, app, and online usage. Some phone plans have built-in controls to assist parents.

Parents should monitor phone usage and online activity to know who kids are calling, texting, and messaging. Parents should know all passwords.

Consider having the charging station in a parent's bedroom at night to prevent phone usage overnight.

An open dialogue with your child is the best safety resource.

