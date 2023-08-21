Boise gas prices rise 9 cents throughout last week

This averages to about 4.13 cents per gallon.

BOISE, Idaho — Average gasoline prices in Boise have risen 9 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 216 stations in Boise.

Prices in Boise are 34.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, GasBuddy reports.

The cheapest station in Boise was priced at $3.93 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.18 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has remain unchanged.

"The national average price of gasoline eked out a small decline over the last week, with some states seeing a drop of 5-10 cents per gallon, while new issues in some states, like Arizona, have caused prices to jump notably in others," Patrick De Haan said, who is head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With California facing a deluge of water from Tropical Storm Hilary, some level of refinery problems that could impact gasoline prices could arise, and with eyes on a more active Atlantic, the next few weeks will bring additional volatility to what motorists can expect at the pump."

