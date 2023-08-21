One man dead in McCall hit-and-run, police ask for help from public

McCall police are investigating weekend death as vehicle v. pedestrian hit-and-run.

MCCALL, Idaho — A man in McCall died Saturday in what police are investigating as a hit-and-run.

McCall police officers responded to a call of an unconscious man lying in a bike path near the intersection of Lenora Street and Wooley Avenue on Saturday night at 11:41 p.m. Officers found the man was unconscious and badly injured, according to a McCall Police Department (MPD) news release.

Police officers performed CPR on the man before McCall Fire Department Paramedics and EMTs arrived at the scene and took over life-saving efforts. The man was then brought to St. Lukes McCall, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim's family has been notified.

In the release, McCall police said they are investigating the incident as a vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run.

McCall Police Department asks that anyone with information about the incident to contact the McCall Police Department at 208-634-7144 or Valley County Dispatch at 208-382-5160.

Additionally, if you have cameras in this area attached to your residence or business that could have surveilled the incident, please review video recordings and contact police with any information that may assist in MPD's investigation.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.