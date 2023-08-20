Caldwell police investigating 2 unrelated shootings

Police said one of the shootings appears to be a road rage incident. No one was injured at either occurrence.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department said it is investigating two unrelated shootings that happened on Saturday night.

The first was around 9 p.m., there was a report that shots were fired on the 300 block of East Freeport. Police said witnesses told them 10 rounds were fired and that the suspect drove west on Freeport to Centennial. Police are unsure of the make or model of the vehicle. They found shells at the scene but said no homes or cars were shot.

The second shooting happened close to midnight. According to police, officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired around Karcher and Florida. After investigating they determined a road rage incident had taken place and a suspect had shot someone's car multiple times and then drove away. Police described the suspect's car as a white Cadillac or BMW with very dark tinted windows. The license plate was partially identified as having a 1P.

No one was hurt in either shooting. Both incidents are under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call 208-343-COPS or non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.