Idaho man arrested after threatening to shoot a man in the head with a crossbow

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said they found a crossbow in Steven Judy's vehicle and his BAC was twice over the legal limit.

AMMON, Idaho — A 45-year-old Ammon man is facing two felony charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot someone in the head with a crossbow and lit the victim's home on fire.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that deputies arrested Steven Judy of Ammon, Idaho on felony charges of aggravated assault and first-degree arson, and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday night, police say they were called to a home on Bone Road after a report of a disturbance involving two men.

When they arrived, the deputies say the victim told them he was in an ongoing argument with Judy, who had threatened to shoot the victim in the head using a crossbow.

An hour after the argument, the victim told police that Judy showed up at his front door appearing to be holding a crossbow.

The man was able to flee the home and hide behind some propane tanks. He told police that he saw a fire on the side of his home and Judy walked away from it and got into his vehicle, according to officials.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they saw damage to the outside of the home, the sheriff's office said. They found that the fire was started in a dog house that was alongside the home and next to a gas line. The man said he was able to put out the fire by the time deputies arrived.

Judy was found and detained during a traffic stop by a deputy who was reporting to the scene, according to the sheriff's office. After the deputy conducted a breathe test and a field sobriety test, Judy's BAC was twice the legal limit.

The 45-year-old told deputies that he had argued with the man and he might have said he was going to kill him. Judy added that it was something they said to each other frequently, officials said. He also denied knowing anything about the fire.

Judy was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on felony charges of first-degree arson and aggravated assault, as well as a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

Watch more crime news: