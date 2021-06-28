Jury selection ongoing in Ammon Bundy trespassing trial

Multiple potential jurors said they had heard about the arrests, but most agreed that they could listen to the evidence and make an impartial decision.

BOISE, Idaho — The trial of an anti-government demonstrator and one of his associates began Monday, ten months after the pair was arrested for refusing to leave the Idaho Capitol building.

Ammon Bundy is charged with misdemeanor trespassing and misdemeanor resisting arrest, while Aaron Von Schmidt is charged with misdemeanor trespassing. The men were arrested during the special session of the Idaho Legislature in August after refusing to leave a committee room after a hearing was moved to another location.

Bundy, who also led a 41-day occupation at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in 2016, was issued a yearlong no-trespassing notice banning him from the Statehouse following his arrest. He has been arrested several more times since; once for missing his original trial date in the trespassing case, then twice more in a matter of hours for returning to the Statehouse in violation of the no-trespassing order.

The first day of the trial began with jury selection. Judge David Manweiler and the attorneys questioned members of the jury pool about what they had heard about the defendants or the case, whether they personally knew Bundy, Von Schmidt, or the attorneys, their opinions on the limits of free speech, and whether they had attended any protests at the Idaho Capitol or other statehouses around the country.

Several people were dismissed from consideration, including some who said they had already formed an opinion about the defendants and did not think they could be impartial, a worker at the Ada County Jail, a woman who said she had memory issues and would struggle to remember what was said during the trial, and another who said she would not follow the law or the judge's instruction to jurors if she did not agree with it.

Multiple potential jurors said they had heard about the arrests on the news or social media, but most agreed that they could listen to the evidence and make an impartial decision about whether Bundy and Von Schmidt are guilty or innocent.

The trial could last several days. Prosecutors have indicated they will likely call witnesses including Ada County Sheriff's Office deputies, an Idaho State Police officer, and Speaker of the House Rep. Scott Bedke. The defense signaled that they may call several state representatives to the stand as witnesses.

Bundy has retained a lawyer; Von Schmidt is representing himself.

Jury selection is set to continue Monday afternoon.

Watch more crime news: