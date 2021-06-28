Man arrested in Mexico for Wilder murder after 6-year manhunt

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue and the county prosecutor will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the arrest of Erasmo Diaz.

CALDWELL, Idaho — After a six-year-long manhunt, police have arrested a man who police say killed a 39-year-old Wilder woman in her home in 2015.

Mexican Federales, with the help of US Marshals, took the 51-year-old Erasmo Diaz into custody in Mexico on Saturday.

Diaz has been wanted for murder by the Canyon County Sheriff's Office since 2015 when an active murder warrant for his arrest was issued.

Police say Diaz allegedly shot and killed his wife, Amparo Godinez Sanchez, just after 11 p.m. on June 11, 2015, in front of their two children at their Wilder home.

Sanchez's family offered a $10,000 reward for the capture of Diaz soon after the murder.

"We want him to know that we're not going to stop until my sister gets justice," Lucia Godinez, Sanchez's sister, told KTVB at the time. "He robbed us of so much and we are never going to stop until he gets caught."

Diaz is a Mexican national but Canyon County officials did not state where in Mexico he was taken into custody by Mexican Federales.

At 2:30 p.m. Monday, Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue and County County Prosecutor Bryan Talor will hold a press conference at the Canyon Couty Administration Building in Caldwell to discuss Diaz's arrest. Brent Bunn, the US Marshal for the District of Idaho, will also be at the press conference.

