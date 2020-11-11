Boise man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

Bradford Peterson, 69, was arrested by Idaho's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit on Tuesday.

BOISE, Idaho — Investigators with Idaho Attorney General (AG) Lawrence Wasden's Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested a Boise man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child on Tuesday.

69-year-old Bradford D. Peterson is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material. He was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail.

The ICAC Unit arrest was assisted by the Boise Police Department, Ada County Sheriff's Office, and Ada County Prosecutor's Office.with the arrest.

If you or someone you know has information regarding the exploitation of a child, you are encouraged to contact local police and the ICAC Unit at (208) 947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

