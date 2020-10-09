Boise man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

Chester Hartman was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on Wednesday.

BOISE, Idaho — Investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit arrested a 49-year-old Boise man on Wednesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

ICAC operates under the Idaho Attorney General, Lawrence Wasden, to investigate and prosecute people who criminally exploit children through the internet.

Chester Hartman was booked into Ada County Jail, where he is currently being held. He is alleged to have had sexually exploitative material in his possession.

A search warrant was issued on Hartman for June 23, though he was not taken into custody until Sept. 9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

