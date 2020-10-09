x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

Crime

Boise man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

Chester Hartman was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on Wednesday.
Credit: Ada County Sheriffs Office

BOISE, Idaho — Investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit arrested a 49-year-old Boise man on Wednesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

ICAC operates under the Idaho Attorney General, Lawrence Wasden, to investigate and prosecute people who criminally exploit children through the internet. 

Chester Hartman was booked into Ada County Jail, where he is currently being held. He is alleged to have had sexually exploitative material in his possession.

A search warrant was issued on Hartman for June 23, though he was not taken into custody until Sept. 9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Articles

Watch more crime news:

See the latest Treasure Valley crime news in our YouTube playlist: