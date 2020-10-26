Idaho attorney general warns of fake coronavirus cures

Lawrence Wasden is warning residents to use caution when shopping for healthcare products online.

BOISE, Idaho — Watch out for people trying to sell you fake coronavirus cures.

That's the new warning coming from the Idaho attorney general's office Monday.

Lawrence Wasden says they've received a lot of complaints recently about online sellers making unproven claims about things like colloidal silver, essential oils, supplements or immunity-boosting therapies.

"My office has contacted several sellers in the past eight months about their deceptive and unsubstantiated health claims," Wasden said. "Ads for fake coronavirus cures are particularly troubling and should be reported to my office."

If you see any of these claims or have lost money because of them, you can file a complaint with the AG's Consumer Protection Division.

You can also file a claim directly with the Federal Trade Commission.

The FTC recently launched a new website that makes it easier for consumers to report fraud, scams, and other bad business practices.

"My office relies on consumers to report instances of unfair, deceptive, and misleading business practices," Wasden added. "Information about these activities helps us better understand the problems Idahoans are experiencing in the marketplace and determine where best to focus enforcement resources."