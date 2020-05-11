Garden City police arrest 2 in connection to recording studio burglary

“The case investigators were excited to be able to return most of the missing property to the victim so quickly," Lt. Tom Patterson with GCPD said.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City police arrested a 30-year-old Boise man and a 37-year-old Garden City woman after officers found stolen items from a recording studio in their possessions.

Police say on Nov. 1, Audio Lab, a recording studio in Garden City, reported about $35,000 worth of musical instruments, equipment, and tools were stolen during a burglary.

Investigators soon found a lead on where the stolen property may be and contacted 30-year-old Jason Daniels and 37-year-old Amanda Peden at a home on the 400 block of East 40th Street at about 11 a.m. Wednesday. There, officers found stolen goods in their possessions.

Officials added that both Peden and Daniels already had outstanding warrants out when they were arrested. Both were charged with felony possession of stolen property. Daniels is also charged with felony probation violation agents warrant. Peden also faces a fonly charge of probation violation warrant and warrant charges of felony burglary, felony grand theft, four misdemeanor counts of petit theft and a misdemeanor charge of commercial burglary.

“The case investigators were excited to be able to return most of the missing property to the victim so quickly," Lt. Tom Patterson said in a press release. "Much of the property had great sentimental value to the victim, which made them irreplaceable. This case is a great example of the police working with the victim to bring the case to a successful conclusion."

Peden and Danials will be arraigned on Nov. 5.

