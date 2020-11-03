Court documents: Former general manager of Tamarack groped 5 women, a man, and 2 children

The court documents allege that Larsen groped a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

BOISE, Idaho — According to court documents filed in Valley County, Brad Larsen, the now-former general manager of Tamarack Resort, is accused of groping a teen boy, teen girl, an adult man, and five women.

On Monday, Larsen was charged with seven misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and one count of misdemeanor unlawful touching.

The court documents allege that Larsen groped a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl with "the intent of arousing, appealing to or gratifying the lust, passion or sexual desires of the act."

Larsen also allegedly grabbed the pectoral muscles of a man against his will. Larsen is charged with battery for the act, not sexual battery, according to the court documents.

The criminal complaint also claims that he grabbed the buttocks of five separate women against their will.

The documents name each of the victims and KTVB will not link to or include the criminal complaint to protect the identities of the victims.

All of the incidents happened on or around January 26, according to the complaint.

"While we are unable to speak to specific personnel matters, we can assure the community that we take seriously any conduct that impacts the safety, security and well-being of our employees and guests. The behavior alleged in these charges is unacceptable," said Tamarack President Jon Reveal in a statement on Monday.

Larsen was hird as the ski resort's general manager in 2015.

