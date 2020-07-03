Eagle man sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexual assault

The judge described Cory Campbell's actions as "predatory and serial" and that he caused a "great deal of societal harm."

BOISE, Idaho — An Eagle man was sentenced on Friday for 40 years in prison for battery with the intent to commit rape.

Cory Campbell, who was 17 when he was arrested, was charged with felony sex crimes, including rape and sexual penetration with a foreign object in March 2019. He was tried as an adult.

In November 2019, he pleaded guilty to battery with the intent to commit rape and the plea deal also dropped other charges. However, each of Campbell's ten victims was able to speak at his sentencing as part of the deal. In total, 12 victim impact statements were read on Friday.

Ada County District Judge Michael J. Reardon sentenced Campbell for 40 years in prison, with 20 years minimum.

The judge described Campbell's actions as "predatory and serial" and that he caused a "great deal of societal harm."

"Thank you to the brave victims for coming forward to report these crimes and for speaking before the court today," Ada County Prosecutor Jan M. Bennetts said in a statement. "I would like to thank the Ada County Sheriff's Office for their thorough investigation."

Watch more crime news: