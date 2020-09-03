Former Tamarack general manager charged with sexual battery and unlawful touching

Tamarack Resort issued a statement saying that Brad Larsen resigned and is no longer an employee, adding that they were just recently made aware of the charges.

BOISE, Idaho — Charges were filed against the now-former general manager of Tamarack Resort on Monday. Brad Larsen is facing seven misdemeanor charges of sexual battery and one misdemeanor charge of unlawful touching or striking of another against their will.

Tamarack Resort issued a statement saying that Larsen resigned and is no longer an employee, adding that they were just recently made aware of the charges and will cooperate with any investigations.

"While we are unable to speak to specific personnel matters, we can assure the community that we take seriously any conduct that impacts the safety, security and well-being of our employees and guests. The behavior alleged in these charges is unacceptable," said Tamarack President Jon Reveal in a statement.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Larsen was hired as Tamarack's general manager in 2015 and worked at Telluride Ski Resort and Sugarloaf Mountain prior to working at Tamarack.

"The behavior alleged in these charges is unacceptable. We work to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all who work at and visit the resort," Reveal continued.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

