Police investigating report of child enticement in Boise

The incident happened at the intersection of Overland Road and Owyhee Street on Thursday afternoon.

BOISE, Idaho — Officers with the Boise Police Department are investigating a report of child enticement that happened near South Junior High School on Thursday afternoon.

Police say a student told them that around 2:20 p.m. a man approached and initiated physical contact. This occurred at the corner of S. Owyhee Street and W. Overland Road.

The student walked away and reported the incident to people at South Junior High School.

Police officers say they have been following up on leads and patrolling the area since Thursday afternoon when the incident occurred.

They are asking for the public's help identify a suspect.

The man they are looking for has a dark complexion, brown hair, stands around 5-foot-9, weighs around 220 pounds and was seen driving an early 2000's model, black BMW.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect, or has more information is urged to contact Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

