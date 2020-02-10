Hailey man sentenced to 3 years for possession of child porn

Noah Fischman must also serve 15 years of probation upon his release from prison.

BOISE, Idaho — A Hailey man will spend the next three years in federal prison after being sentenced for possession of child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Bart Davis announced the sentence for 20-year-old Noah Fischman of Friday.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also sentenced Fischman to 15 years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Fischman pleaded guilty to the charge on July 7, 2020.



According to court records, the investigation began after Chat Step and Skype reported that child pornography had been uploaded to various online accounts between June 5, 2016 and November 3, 2018.

The reports were assigned to the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force for investigation. ICAC learned that the IP address used to upload child pornography to the online accounts was tied to Fischman's residence in Hailey.

ICAC obtained a search warrant for Fischman's residence and then seized his computer after executing the search warrant. A forensic exam of the computer revealed approximately 4,900 files of child pornography.