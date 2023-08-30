Suspect identified in Boise stabbing

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Boise, and a suspect is identified.

BOISE, Idaho — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing in downtown Boise early Tuesday morning.

Boise Police responded to the stabbing on the 600 block of S Vista Avenue on the bench just before 3 a.m. Officers found a victim with stab wounds who was quickly rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after arriving to the scene, police identified 51-year-old Anthony Parrado as a suspect. Parrado was found a short time later and booked into the Ada County Jail for aggravated battery.

Boise Police have not identified the victim but say they are currently in critical but stable condition.

