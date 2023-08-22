Garden City man sentenced to 30 years in prison for stabbing father and threatening officers

Waste will be eligible for parole after 10 years. His remaining charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

BOISE, Idaho — Jeremy Waste, 30, was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison on Monday for the stabbing of his father and threatening police officers with a knife.

In November of 2022, Boise Police were searching for Waste, who had a warrant for aggravated battery for stabbing his father in the back of the head unprovoked. His father sustained non life threatening injuries, the Ada County Prosecutor's Office said.

Waste then attempted to rob a bank. When law enforcement arrived, he charged at them with a knife and was shot by a police officer, ACPO said.

Waste will be eligible for parole after 10 years. His remaining charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

"I first want to thank the victim's family for their courage and patience through the court process," Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said. "The defendant's actions put many in our community at risk, and I commend the responding Boise Police Officers who attempted to peacefully deescalate the situation, and used their quick thinking to keep our community safe."

