Police shoot man wanted for aggravated battery

Boise police found the man near Columbia Village in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — This afternoon, around 4:45 p.m. Boise police were given a tip that a man wanted for aggravated battery was hanging around the Columbia Village area close to Red Cedar Ln. and Lake Forest Dr.

Police located Jeremy Waste, 30 from Garden City around 5:30 p.m. in a nearby parking lot. The officer tried to arrest the suspect but, according to police, Waste pulled out a knife and attempted to assault the officer.

A second officer on the scene then shot Waste and injured him. According to a press release, the police officers provided care until the paramedic arrived.

Waste was ultimately released from the hospital and booked into the Ada County Jail. He has been charged with Assault-Aggravated (F), Battery- Aggravated (F) and Enhancement-Use of a Deadly Weapon in Commission of a Felony (F).

Waste was wanted by police for a an aggravated battery that, police say, happened on Friday around 2000 block of E. Mokena Dr. Police say that Waste stabbed someone he knew and then fled the scene. The victim did not have life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force (CITF), which is led by the Meridian Police Department are investigating the shooting. The press release also stated that the two officers involved were not injured and, per department policy, are on paid administrative leave.

