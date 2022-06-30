Boise Police locate suspect in shooting

Boise police reported that the 17-year-old suspect in shooting on Tuesday night has been located and taken into custody.

Boise Police Department (BPD) is asking for the public's help searching for a suspect involved in a shooting on Tuesday night.

The suspect is 17-year-old Dieu Kato of Boise. Detectives have acquired a warrant for Kato’s arrest for two charges of aggravated assault and one charge of firing into an occupied dwelling.

Kato is 5’10”, 155 pounds, and is believed to be armed.

According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of N. 34th Street in Boise for a report of shots fired around 11 p.m. Tuesday evening. A group of people were reportedly on a patio when the suspect approached and began firing a gun. One victim was struck by debris from a bullet striking near him. BPD detectives identified Kato as the suspect.

BPD said that detectives and a US Marshals Task Force have made multiple efforts to find Kato and are now asking for the public’s help. Anyone who has seen Kato or may know his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or to email Officer Thueson at Rthueson@cityofboise.org.

BPD concluded that they normally do not identify suspects under the age of 18, however, they have made an exception given the nature of the crime and information that indicates that he is a continued threat to the public.

