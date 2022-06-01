'Property tax reduction' scam targeting Idaho homeowners

An official-looking flyer contains inaccurate details and is not from any government agency, the Idaho Attorney General's Office says.

BOISE, Idaho — Many Idahoans have received a flyer in the mail purporting to be about an Idaho Property Tax Reduction program.

Idaho officials warn: don't fall for it.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and the Idaho State Tax Commission said Tuesday that the flyer implies it's from the tax commission. The flyer even cites a section of Idaho Code on property tax relief.

However, it's not from any government entity. It is an attempt to get personal information. Also, it contains inaccurate details about the state's property tax reduction program and a phone number that does not match the number for any Idaho government offices.

If you receive the flyer, don't call the number listed. Shred it, then throw it away, the attorney general's office advises.

The State of Idaho does have a few programs that may help reduce your property tax bill, including the homeowner's exemption for primary residences and benefits for veterans with service-connected disabilities.

If you have questions about those programs or the legitimacy of any tax information you receive in the mail, call your county assessor's office or call the Idaho State Tax Commission at 208-334-7736 (toll free at 800-334-7756 outside the Boise area).

