Boise man sentenced to 33 years for robbery in connection to murder

The man was sentenced for conspiring to rob someone who was killed during the attempted robbery in March of 2021.

BOISE, Idaho — 24-year-old Devoune Mosley was sentenced to serve up to 33 years in prison for conspiring to rob Guy Lopez II, who was killed during the attempted robbery, on Thursday.

On March 15, 2021, Mosley was the driver of a getaway vehicle used to flee the scene of the attempted robbery turned murder.

Mosley and Matthew Allen Crawford made plans to meet up with Lopez outside his home on Chrisway Drive under the guise of purchasing Xanax from him. Instead, prosecutors say, Crawford brought a gun to the meetup with the intention to hide until Lopez got into the car, then attack him from behind, knock him unconscious, and take the drugs.

The plan went awry, however, when Lopez fought back. The victim was able to get distance from Crawford and drew his own gun, firing a single shot. Crawford then shot back multiple times, hitting and fatally wounding Lopez.

Boise police officers saw Mosley and Crawford running away, shortly after the shooting, and were arrested.

In April 2022, Mosley pled guilty to commit robbery and, as part of a plea agreement, the remaining charges of first-degree murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon were dropped. Mosley was sentenced to 33 years, with eligibility for parole after 13 years.

"Those who conspire to commit crimes with others will be held accountable for their actions. Ensuring justice in this case was made possible by the work done from the Boise Police patrol officers and detectives who investigated this case," said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts. "I, again, extend my deepest condolences to Mr. Lopez's family and friends."

In April, Crawford was sentenced to 40 years of prison, with eligibility for parole after 15 years, for second-degree murder.

Watch more Local News: