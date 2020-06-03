Boise man sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatal shooting

The 21-year-old man killed a woman and injured two others during a fight in April 2019.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Friday for a triple shooting that happened in April 2019.

Twentyone-year-old Anthony Alcala pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and the enhancement and aggravated battery charges in December, according to prosecutors.

He was sentenced to a unified 50-year prison sentence by Ada County District Judge Samuel Hoagland on Friday. Alcala will have to serve 20 years before he will be eligible for parole.

Alcala fired a gun during a fight outside a Boise home during a fight on April 14, 2019, according to court documents. Nineteen-year-old Briana Martinez was killed and injured 21-year-old Natalie Martinez and 20-year-old Sonny Heidenreich.

"I'd like to express my condolences to all of the victims in this case and their families," Ada County Prosecutor Jan M. Bennetts said in a statement. "I also want to thank the Boise Police Department for their hard work on this tragic case."

Taja McMurtrey-Winn, 23, was sentenced in October on accessory charges for her role in the shooting.

"Bri was the kind of friend that you could go to for anything, she would genuinely care," Sequoia, a friend of Briana, told KTVB last year. "I've actually had moments with Bri where I could sit down and tell her I'm struggling with something with and she would pray for me."

