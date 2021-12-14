Boise man pleads guilty to murder for killing ex-girlfriend in 2019

David Randall, 58, will be sentenced in March, for first-degree murder in the death of Darla Fletcher.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in December of 2019 pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder, and faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced.

David L. Randall, 58, was arrested Dec. 16, 2019, and charged with the murder of Darla Fletcher, a Meridian woman who was 56 years old at the time of her death.

According to Ada County prosecutors, Fletcher had gone to Randall's Northwest Boise home on Dec. 15, 2019, to pick up some belongings, but didn't show up for work the next day. Fletcher's son went to look for her, and found her body at Randall's home. Randall and Fletcher had broken up about a month before Fletcher was killed.

About three months after Randall's arrest, an Ada County judge ruled that he was not mentally fit to stand trial, and ordered him committed to the Idaho Security Medical Program at the maximum security prison. Randall was discharged from the program in June of 2020. Trial was scheduled for February of 2021, but was postponed because of COVID-19. Randall's trial was again postponed in September, and later set for January of 2022. However, because of Randall's guilty plea, a trial will not take place.

Randall's sentencing is scheduled for March 4, 2022, before Judge Steven Hippler. He faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

