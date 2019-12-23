BOISE, Idaho — She's described as upbeat, warm with an incredible soul. Friends and coworkers are remembering Darla Fletcher, who prosecutors say was brutally killed by her ex-boyfriend last week.

On Sunday night, a crowd poured into the Dry Creek Mercantile in Hidden Springs, where Fletcher worked as a breakfast cook.

"What happened should not have occurred but we are paying tribute to her soul, her vibrancy and the lives that she touched," said Joan Peterson, owner of the Dry Creek Mercantile.

Peterson says Fletcher was not only her employee but her friend.

"Darla was with us for a year and a half," Peterson said. "She was an incredible soul, an incredible employee, an amazing person, and we are all in shock. We are still trying to process everything but we wanted to take this opportunity to honor her and her family."

RELATED: 'He had been stalking her after their breakup:' Boise man accused of torturing, bludgeoning ex-girlfriend

The crowd was emotional throughout the night, as a prayer was read, followed by a moment of silence.

"This turnout is a testament to the soul she was and the person she was," said Peterson.

People in attendance say Fletcher will be remembered and missed by the whole community.

"Darla was an incredible, loving and kind soul and she was the most dedicated person you would know," said Peterson. "She would always uplift the staff and be there on time. You just couldn't ask for a better employee, friend and person."

The man accused of killing Fletcher, David Randall, is being charged with first-degree murder.

RELATED: Friends and family remember woman prosecutors say was victim of Boise murder