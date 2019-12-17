BOISE, Idaho — Police arrested 56-year-old David Randall of Boise in connection to the murder of a woman.

Investigators say police responded to a call from a residence near the intersection of State and Bloom streets in Boise at about 1:15 p.m. Monday. Once on scene, officers found a 56-year-old woman dead and found evidence that pointed to a suspicious death.

Randall was later identified as a suspect and was also found at the scene. Police say he knew the victim.

After the investigation continued, Randall was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Ada County Jail on first-degree murder charges, according to Boise Police.

Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public and the victim's identity will be released by the Ada County Coroner when the next of kin is notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

