Ada County Sheriff's Office investigating death at Idaho State Correctional Institution

A resident at Idaho State Correctional Institution died from injuries consistent with a beating.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC) has requested Ada County Sheriffs Office (ACSO) to lead an investigation into the death of a resident at Idaho State Correctional Institution.

A 57-year-old male resident was found unresponsive after security staff responded to an altercation early Saturday morning. The man had injuries that appeared consistent with a physical beating, according to authorities.

Staff and Ada County Paramedics attempted to save the man's life. However, a physician declared the resident dead an hour later.

IDOC requests ACSO to investigate all suspicious deaths in the South Boise Correctional Complex.

