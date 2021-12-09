Nampa man sentenced to federal prison for possession of a sawed-off shotgun

Paul Clements, 58, was sentenced to over four years in federal prison on Thursday after first being arrested in April 2019 for outstanding warrants and possession of an unregistered sawed-off shotgun while on probation from a prior felony.

Clements was initially arrested after police received a call stating a disorientated man’s truck had broken down in Canyon County. When police officers learned that Clements had outstanding warrants, they arrested him and searched his vehicle when they found the sawed-off shotgun. Due to a prior felony burglary conviction, which Clements was on probation for, he was prohibited from possessing firearms. Clements pleaded guilty to the charges in September 2021 and was sentenced on Thursday. Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Clements to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.