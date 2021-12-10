Search on for two Idaho inmates who walked away from job site in Fruitland

Jeffrey Mangum and William McCarty are inmates in the South Idaho Correctional Institution's Minimum Custody Unit.

FRUITLAND, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction is looking for two inmates who were last seen Thursday night at their worksite in Fruitland.

IDOC said Friday that Jeffrey B. Mangum, 31, and William F. McCarty, 29, walked away from the site. Both men are residents of the South Idaho Correctional Institution Minimum Custody Unit.

Fruitland Police said in a Facebook post that officers were sent to Dickinson's Frozen Foods at about 10 p.m. Thursday night in reference to the inmates, who had been working at Dickinson's as part of their inmate work program. Police said Mangum and McCarty left the site at about 7 p.m. Thursday, but neither Fruitland officers who conducted an area search nor agencies in surrounding communities were able to find them.

Mangum is described as white, 5-foot-11, with blue eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion. His criminal history includes convictions for grand theft and burglary in Boise County, and possession of a controlled substance in Ada County. He was to be eligible for parole on March 7, 2022, and his sentence was to be discharged on May 22, 2026.

McCarty is described as white, 5-foot-4, with blue eyes, brown hair and fair complexion. McCarty's criminal history includes convictions in Ada County for illegal possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and a conviction in Bannock County for attempting to elude a peace officer. He had become eligible for parole in October, and his sentence was scheduled to be discharged on Sept. 4, 2035.

Fruitland Police said both men were last seen wearing blue jeans, red shirts and red hoodies.

People with information about the men's whereabouts are asked to call the Payette Co. Sheriff's Office at 208-642-6006, extension 1175 or, if you see them, call 9-1-1.

Watch more crime news: