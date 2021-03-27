18-year-old Meridian man arrested for armed robbery

The Boise Police Department said detectives from the Violent Crimes unit arrested Benjamin Mcconkey of Meridian on Friday afternoon without incident.

BOISE, Idaho — An 18-year-old Meridian man was arrested on Friday in connection to an armed robbery that happened near West State Street and North Horseshoe Bend Road on March 12.

Mcconkey was charged with felony robbery and felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and was booked into the Ada County Jail.

According to police, the suspect entered the business and pointed a gun at the employee working, demanding money. The suspect then hit the employee with another object before fleeing the scene. The employee suffered minor injuries.

Police thanks the public for calling in tips regarding the investigation.

