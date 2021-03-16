1 dead in shooting near Boise State campus

Officers took two suspects into custody after a search of the area.

BOISE, Idaho — One person is dead after a shooting near the Boise State University campus late Monday night.

Boise Police say officers responded to a report of gunshots at 11:30 p.m. at 1410 Chrisway Drive and Jade Hall. Jade Hall is student housing, but the Chrisway Drive address appears to be just off-campus.

Officers arrived and found one person who had been shot. Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital, where he or she died. It is unclear whether the shooting victim was a student, and their name has not yet been released.

Boise State sent out a BroncoAlert to those on campus, warning students and staff to stay away from the area.

Officers searched the surrounding area, and took two suspects into custody. Police have not named the suspects or released their charges. It is unclear whether anyone else is believed to be involved, or if police are looking for additional suspects.

Chrisway Drive is currently shut down between University Drive and Boise Avenue as investigators work, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

