Treasure Valley bikers ride to support Boise woman with stage four cancer

Rising Phynix Babes RC and others rode around the Treasure Valley for 23-year-old Tamica Taddicken.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Bikers near and far in the Treasure Valley took a ride Saturday to show support for a 23-year-old Boise woman battling stage four cancer.

The Rising Phynix Babes RC, a women's only motorcycle group, kicked it off at High Desert Harley Davidson in Meridian. They then rode through Melba to Homedale and back to where they started.

However, this journey didn't just begin this weekend. It's been going on since September 2019.

"Today's event is called Tamica's Hope Ride," said Reba Miller, the president of Rising Phynix Babes RC. "It's for a 23-year-old who is very dear to me and battling adrenal gland cancer."

For almost two years, Tamica Taddicken has been battling what is now stage four cancer and has undergone numerous surgeries, the most recent in April.

"The treatment I'm on right now is to give me as much time as possible," Taddicken said.

Taddicken has been surrounded by motorcycles her whole life. She calls the biker community her family.

"It's all different walks of life coming together for things that they enjoy and love," she said.

In true biker fashion, dozens of people picked up their helmets and rode Saturday to show their support for Taddicken, who was able to ride alongside in a car.

"It's to help her, lift her up and her spirits up," Miller said. "She's got pretty high spirits anyway but it's been hard for her."

Rising Phynix Babes RC also held raffles and a live auction to raise money for Taddicken's medical bills.

"Knowing that my community is around me and rallying, it gives me more fuel to fight," Taddicken said.

To see the amount of support doesn't come as too much of a surprise to her. She said it's just what the biker community does.

"You can fly any color and creed you want as long as you love people," Taddicken said.

