Boise Fire Dept. participates in stair climb to raise money for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters from across the country climbed as one on Saturday to take part in the annual Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb.

The mission is to end blood cancer one step at a time.

In a typical year, firefighters from all areas of the country gather in Seattle, Wash. and gear up to climb 69 flights of stairs at the Colombia Center. That equates to about 1,356 steps.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, however, the 30th annual LLS Firefighter Stair Climb was held virtually.

Boise firefighters gathered at Camel's Back Park for the event.

"We are climbing our own way across the country," Boise Fire Dept. Captain Rich Brown said.

Brown is also the lead ambassador for the LLS Stair Climb.

"We are having firefighters climb in full structural gear, which weighs about 35 pounds," he explained.

The group will do this a total of three times, all in hopes of curing cancer.

"We've had firefighters, friends, and family who have suffered from blood cancers and it's tremendously important that we support others on our days off," Brown said. "We help people on duty and we can help people off duty and this is a great example of what we can do to help others."

Since the LLS Stair Climb began, more than $20 million has been raised by the foundation with 100% of the proceeds benefitting LLS.

The Boise Fire team has raised more than $600,000 and is hoping to raise another $30,000 this year.

