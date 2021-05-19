Flock Cancer walk in Boise a big success

Leslie Scantling and her mom, Barbara Rhoades, donated over $25,000 to the YMCA Oncology Recovery Program.

BOISE, Idaho — The Flock Cancer Idaho Pink Street Stroll was a huge success!



Thank you to all who donated.



What an inspiration these ladies are.



First, for fighting cancer, and second, for organizing a new event to celebrate breast cancer warriors!

The mother-daughter duo started the breast cancer survivor walk after news that the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure would not be held in Boise this year. For more than 20 years, thousand of people gathered to help in the fight against breast cancer.

Leslie says she plan to make their stroll an annual event.

