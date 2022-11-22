Donations help support the Campus Food Pantry.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here. The calendar features all kinds of cute dogs that are showing their support for the Boise State Broncos and by purchasing one, you are showing support too. The money raised from the calendar goes towards supporting the Campus Food Pantry.

"This program connects local businesses with the Pantry, to accept surplus food and hygiene items that the pantry can then distribute to Boise State students," states the website. "Many of these donations include fresh produce, pre-made sandwiches and wraps, dairy products, and bread."

The calendar features 12 months of orange and blue clad dogs and the money collected doesn't just go towards food, it also helps students who need personal hygiene products. This year, the university is hoping to raise $7,500, each calendar is $25.

On the website for the calendar it states that the use of the pantry at Boise State has grown. During the month of Sep. over 4,000 students visited the pantry. The university expects that the demand will grow, not lessen, over time.

Because of the growing need, the pantry has also hired two full time staff members, two part-time student project coordinators, one part-time student delivery driver and six part-time student staff members to maintain daily operations of the pantry. Further, the organization has also purchased additional shelving to allow for more food and hygiene storage, two commercial merchandiser freezers and two commercial merchandiser refrigerators.

"By donating, you are supporting our mission," stated the website. "Every Student. Every Bronco. A Full Plate."

Watch more Local News: