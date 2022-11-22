More steelhead to be stocked in Boise River

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game plans to release more than 100 of the fish Wednesday, Nov. 23, at five locations.

BOISE, Idaho — Here's something for anglers on the Boise River to give thanks: The Idaho Department of Fish and Game plans to release more fish into the river Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.

About 100 to 125 hatchery steelhead trapped at Hells Canyon Dam on the Snake River will be transported to Boise and released at five stocking locations: Glenwood Bridge, Americana Bridge, below the Broadway Avenue Bridge, West Parkcenter Bridge and Barber Park.

That's on top of the approximately 125 steelhead stocked less than a week ago at those locations. IDFG said the fish will be stocked in equal numbers at each place.

To fish for and keep steelhead, anglers need a valid fishing license and a steelhead permit. Licenses and permits can be purchased at any Idaho Fish and Game office or one of the numerous other vendors around the state. Any steelhead caught by someone who does not hold a steelhead permit must be immediately released back into the water.

The steelhead stocked in the Boise River will lack an adipose fin. Normally found between the dorsal fin and the tail, the adipose fin is clipped off steelhead at the hatchery. Steelhead are ocean-going rainbow trout, and any rainbow trout longer than 20 inches that lacks an adipose fin should be considered a steelhead.

Boise River steelhead limits are two fish per day, six in possession, and 20 for the season. Barbless hooks are not required for Boise River steelhead fishing, but are required in other steelhead waters in Idaho.

Idaho Fish and Game also stocks rainbow trout into ponds around the Southwest region. A stocking schedule is available here.

If you have more questions about either the rainbow trout stocking or the Boise River steelhead release, contact the Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Regional Office.

