Idaho Today: Flavorful Kitchen - Easy Plant Based Sweet Potato Mash

Filling
- 2 C. Sweet Potatoes, cut into quarters
- 1/3 C. Coconut Oil (or butter)
- ½ t. Salt
- 2 t. Cinnamon
- 2 t. Pumpkin Pie Spice
- 1/3 C. Maple Syrup (or brown sugar)
- 1/3 C. Full Fat Canned Coconut Milk (make sure and shake can first, or other full fat milk)
Pecan Topping
- ½ C. Pecans, roughly chopped
- 1 T. Coconut Oil
- 2 T. Brown Sugar
- 1/2 t. Cinnamon
- ½ t. Salt
*optional, marshmallows, unsweetened coconut, coconut whipped cream for topping
Directions
Fill a saucepan ½ way with water, bring to a boil. Quarter the sweet potatoes, place in boiling water, lower to simmer for 15-20 minutes until pierced with a fork easily. Drain water, let cool to the touch. Take a spoon and scoop out insides of sweet potato. Place back in sauce pan, mash with potato masher until smooth consistency. Stir in coconut oil, salt, cinnamon, maple syrup, and coconut milk. Heat on low until warmed through. Set aside. If adding in coconut, and marshmallows, spread into baking dish and top with additional toppings, broil for a few minutes until toasted.
For the pecan topping, toast pecans in sauté pan for 3-5 minutes stirring, careful not to burn. Once toasted, add remaining ingredients, stir for 2-3 minutes. Spoon out a serving of sweet potato mash and top with pecans and optional whipped cream!