Idaho Today: Flavorful Kitchen - Easy Plant Based Sweet Potato Mash

Fill a saucepan ½ way with water, bring to a boil. Quarter the sweet potatoes, place in boiling water, lower to simmer for 15-20 minutes until pierced with a fork easily. Drain water, let cool to the touch. Take a spoon and scoop out insides of sweet potato. Place back in sauce pan, mash with potato masher until smooth consistency. Stir in coconut oil, salt, cinnamon, maple syrup, and coconut milk. Heat on low until warmed through. Set aside. If adding in coconut, and marshmallows, spread into baking dish and top with additional toppings, broil for a few minutes until toasted.