Ways to help family of missing Fruitland boy

Friends of Michael Vaughan's family have set up a meal train. Cards or notes of love and support are also welcome.

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Fruitland Police and members of several other agencies investigating the disappearance of Michael Joseph "Monkey" Vaughan continue excavating and searching a house and backyard for possible remains or other evidence. As of Monday, Nov. 21, police have not revealed what, if anything, they have found. A woman living at that house has been arrested, but proceedings in her case are now on hold.

Meanwhile, Vaughan's family waits for word about the boy, who was 5 years old when he was last seen on July 27, 2021. Over the weekend, the family sent a statement to KTVB's Maggie O'Mara:

"“We are so appreciative of the support of our community, Michael’s community. Prayers and well wishes are felt, and the warm meals are a major comfort. We are truly overwhelmed by the love and support coming in from everyone. Please keep Michael in your prayers as we wait for Law Enforcement to bring him home.”

Friends of the Vaughan-Neal family have established a meal train and set up an Amazon Holiday Wish List.

A community Facebook group and the Find Michael Vaughan website have more information about ways to support the family.

A simple card or note for the family is also welcome. O'Mara said they can be sent to KTVB, and she'll make sure the family gets them. Mail a card or note to:

The Vaughan Family

c/o KTVB

5407 W. Fairview Ave.

Boise, ID 83706

Finally, investigators want to hear from anyone with information about Michael's disappearance. Submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (208-343-2677) or email findmichael@fruitland.org.

