Boise police search for missing 54-year-old woman

Officials said the woman hasn't been seen since she left her home near Timberline High School on Sunday afternoon.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who hasn't been seen since Sunday afternoon.

Police say Nyabenda left her home off of Biose Avenue and Apple Street, near Timberline High School, at about 3 p.m. Sunday. Her family called the police and reported her missing on Monday morning. The family told police that she often visits the Albertsons grocery store on Apple Street and Park Center Boulevard.

Nyabenda was last seen wearing a green and white dress. She is about 5'3" and weighs roughly 125 pounds.

Boise PD added that the department's refugee liaison, detectives and patrol officers are helping in the search for the missing 54-year-old.

Police ask anyone who has information about Nyabenda's location to call dispatchers at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677).