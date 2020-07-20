x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

local

Boise police search for missing 11-year-old girl

Police say she was last seen around 8:45 p.m. Sunday near Mitchell Road and Rifleman Street in a pink tank top and was riding a purple mountain bike.
Credit: Boise Police Department
Eleven-year-old Myrickle was last seen at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police say Myrickle was last seen at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday near the area of W. Rifleman and Mitchell streets, which is just north of Horizon Elementary School on Mitchell Street.

The 11-year-old girl was last seen wearing a pink tank top and sandals. Police say she was riding a purple mountain bike.

Anyone with any information about Myrikle's whereabouts are urged to call dispatch at 208-377-6790.

RELATED: Family of teen found dead in eastern Oregon calls him 'a shining light,' thanks searchers

RELATED: Missing father and daughter from Rathdrum found safe

RELATED: Valley County woman who went missing after camping trip found safe

RELATED: Nampa Police identify disoriented man after asking for community help

RELATED: Missing 11-year-old Boise girl found safe