Boise police search for missing 11-year-old girl

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.
Police say Myrickle was last seen at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday near the area of W. Rifleman and Mitchell streets, which is just north of Horizon Elementary School on Mitchell Street.
The 11-year-old girl was last seen wearing a pink tank top and sandals. Police say she was riding a purple mountain bike.
Anyone with any information about Myrikle's whereabouts are urged to call dispatch at 208-377-6790.