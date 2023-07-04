Students pitch business ideas at Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge

Students from colleges across the state showcased their startups to a panel of judges for the chance to win thousands of dollars for their businesses.

BOISE, Idaho — The ninth annual Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge is a statewide university competition that's helping students develop their businesses.

The 12 teams of finalists gathered at Boise State University to pitch their startup business ideas to a panel of judges to compete for $50,000 of seed funding on Friday.

Boise State's Venture College hosts the competition. 51 teams from seven colleges competed this year across four different tracks: accessories, manufactured goods, service/consumer goods and technology/medicine.

The Venture College is a program within Boise State's College of Innovation and Design. Venture College Director Cara Van Sant said their mission is to help student entrepreneurs launch their ventures beyond the classroom.

"So, the idea generation - that innovation and entrepreneurship is really important to students across the state," Van Sant said. "To one, let them see what they're able to do, and then also give back to the community."

The following student businesses pitched their ideas at the Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge finals:

Sawtooth Sweet Shoppe - University of Idaho

Sawtooth Sweet Shoppe is a freeze-dried candy producer that offers a sweet way to snack for candy lovers.

"We take normal candy and we put it in our freeze-drier, we can run all of our candies in about a two-hour cycle. Then it slowly heats them up, and so the water that is normally in the candy evaporates and they become crunchy," Kalyssa, owner of Sawtooth Sweet Shoppe said. "So, all of these candies are the crunchy version of what you would normally imagine, like a taffy or a Skittle to be."

Vision - Idaho State University

Vision is a portable case that sanitizes contacts, cleaning them and removing any buildup of bacteria. José is the inventor of Vision, he came up with the idea after one of his contacts dried up during a class.

"It will be using UV light, which will be able to sanitize your contact lenses right away in about five minutes by eradicating bacteria and protein buildup - which is a main reason as to why you have to throw away your contacts," José said. "Especially after a month, you'll start seeing foggy - that's basically that buildup of protein. So, our device will start lighting with a UV light, and your contacts will be sanitized."

JETPAKK - Brigham Young University Idaho

JETPAKK is a customizable backpack with interchangeable straps to express personality and style.

"You buy one backpack, and it's going to last you a lifetime. You have interchangeable straps, so you can be different every single day," Jaxon, inventor of JETPAKK said. "You can pick from different colors and styles to match your outfit or personality."

After Hours - Brigham Young University Idaho

After Hours is a hang-out spot on the BYU Idaho campus where students can get wings and non-alcoholic beverages. Joseph and Mimi came up with the idea for a class project after noticing a lack of places to get wings in Rexburg.

"We think people still want the fun, and the atmosphere and the chill vibe that comes with a bar," Joseph said. "We'll bring all the same products, the exact same atmosphere, everything that comes with it - just without the alcohol - so that we can just get a good snack after studying for 12 hours a day."

StrapWell - University of Idaho

StrapWell is a bag designed to strap and cinch on to any tie-down, to help construction and building supply companies ship items that can't be loaded with larger cargo.

"This bag solves that problem, where you can strap down a full load of lumber, and then add this bag to the top of that and tie down it," Sam, inventor of StrapWell said. "It drives securely wherever you need to go, and you can throw in whatever you need."

Aquafur - Boise State University

Aquafur makes dry suits for cold water recreationalists to use for whitewater kayaking, rafting, fishing and paddle boarding.

"You put it on, zip it up, it keeps 100% dry when you get in the river.," Brayden, inventor of Aquafur said. "You can get out with your tuxedo on or whatever suit you want - and you're gonna stay dry."

Silver Shield - Idaho State University

Silver Shield is a glove specially designed to prevent hairstylists and animal groomers from getting hair splinters.

"In the industry, one of the large problems is hair splinters, which are splinters for hair that gets stuck in the hands - and they're real prone to infection, it causes a lot of medical health issues. So, the market doesn't have anything to address that," Ray, co-founder of Silver Shield said. "What our product is, is a glove that is specifically designed for people who have to handle tools all day. Wear these gloves all day, they're breathable, dry quickly. The entire design of the glove is to try to eliminate hair splinters as much as possible."

Breathe Easy Navigation - Boise State University

Breathe Easy Navigation is a service line created by respiratory therapist and cardiopulmonary manager to help respiratory patients.

"I'm wanting to branch out and be a subcontractor to the hospitals, and give a service to be able to educate the community on any respiratory disease diagnosis that they might have," Jackie, founder of Breathe Easy Navigation said. "So, we're maybe working with the physicians at the hospitals, the pulmonary physicians, and trying to go out and navigating the patients from suspected issues with pulmonary diagnosis - to being able to help them, educate them on any medications they might need to take. If they need to get navigated to a sleep lab for a sleep study, if they need to get a pulmonary function test - being able to help provide those services that they need. And being able to help better navigate so they're in the driver's seat of their own healthcare."

Willow's Playground - University of Idaho

Willow's Playground is a virtual reality application designed to help children on the autism spectrum strengthen their communication skills.

"Willow's Playground is an open-world VR application which allows the user to approach and converse as freely as they want to take things at their own pace and learn the things they want to," Jacob, creator of Willow's Playground said.

"Studies have found that that's one of the best ways to actually encourage participation, because a lot of children with autism are more introverted, they don't like to talk as much. This is a way to help them break out of that shell in a safe way.”

On Glass - Boise State University

On Glass is an adapter that allows the user to quickly attach a cell phone to an optical device.

"On Glass is a way to attach your phone to an optic, like a spotting scope or a pair of binoculars. So, what's special about our product is that it doesn't require a specific case, you can use whatever case you already have, you can just attach it simply to your optic," Zach, inventor of On Glass said. "This allows you to take your phone and take really high quality pictures at a distance."

On Glass won the final pitch competition, and – in addition to more than $10,000 to help develop his business – Zach also won a ticket to pitch his business at Boise Entrepreneur Week.

"This money is gonna go really far for me to increase my marketing and my manufacturing," Zach said. "I hope I can get this product out and able to develop even more products after this."

