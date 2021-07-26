Pierce Brosnan, star of 'James Bond', enjoys breakfast at Boise cafe

Brosnan was photographed with two staff members at Moon's Kitchen Café in Boise on Monday.

BOISE, Idaho — It looks like James Bond does consume more than martinis (shaken, not stirred).

Pierce Brosnan, the fifth actor to portray the lead role in the James Bond films, was spotted enjoying a meal at Moon's Kitchen Cafe in Boise on Monday.

Two staff members got their photos taken with Brosnan and they were later shared on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Comments on the Facebook post revealed that Brosnan was just visiting the Boise area. He ordered the famous “Moon Babies” a cappuccino and a fresh-squeezed orange juice, probably shaken and not stirred.

