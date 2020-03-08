Tan France, star of Netflix show "Queer Eye", appears in Boise

France took to Instagram to show himself touring Idaho's Capitol building.

BOISE, Idaho — Tan France, one of the five people starring in the popular Netflix show Queer Eye, announced via Instagram that he is currently visiting the Gem State's capital.

France posed for a picture in front of the south side of the Idaho Capitol Building in Boise. In the photo, France wrote "Blending right in, in Boise." He was photographed wearing a tan shirt, tan shorts, tan hat and a dark face mask.

It is not known why he is in Boise, but France posted a photo on his Instagram on Saturday with the caption "'Road Trip' - Legally Blonde", insinuating he may be on a road trip.

