'Happy Days', 'Parks and Rec' actor Henry Winkler enjoys a weekend of fishing in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Henry Winkler fishing in Idaho? Exactamundo.
The talented actor, who played Arthur 'Fonzie' Fonzarelli in the 1980s sitcom Happy Days and Dr. Saperstein in the show Parks and Rec, took to Twitter over the weekend to share some photos of himself enjoying the waters.
Winkler did not reveal exactly where he was fishing but did share photos of his catches on both Friday and Saturday.
This isn't the first time that the actor has visited Idaho. He made his most recent trip to the Gem State in 2019 and also shared photos of his visit via Twitter. He also stopped by the KTVB newsroom to talk to staff and reporters in 2007.
Below Winkler is photographed with KTVB's managing editor Gary Salzman and Director of Content Lisa Chavez:
The Daily 7:
Sign up for the KTVB Daily 7 e-mail newsletter and never miss Idaho's top stories.