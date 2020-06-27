What can you do this Fourth of July in Idaho?

Many Fourth of July events have been canceled due to COVID-19, but there are still numerous festivities occurring. Here's how you can celebrate this year.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video discusses the city of Boise's plans for citywide fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Fourth of July is going to look different than ever before this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Big gathering and community wide fireworks have been canceled in many areas because of the outbreak.

Although festivities will look much different than previous years, there are still many events occurring that will allow Idaho residents to celebrate Fourth of July and keep themselves safe.

Boise

Many local organizations have canceled their annual Fourth of July events due to the pandemic, including the Boise group We The People.

However, there is still a chance that the City of Boise's annual firework show will continue as planned. KTVB reached out to Boise's Department of Parks and Recreation to ask about the event.

Doug Holloway, the department director, issued a statement on the future of the event.

"The city continues to evaluate having a 4th of July fireworks celebration this year, and if so, what kind of celebration that could look like. Our hope is to have a decision very soon," Holloway said.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

Cascade

The Cascade Chamber of Commerce announced in May that the city's annual fireworks display over Lake Cascade will proceed as normal this Fourth of July.

"We have safety precautions put in place, and strongly encourage people to follow social distancing guidelines," the Chamber tweeted.

Cascade's fireworks show is slated to begin at dusk on July 4.

Coeur d' Alene

The Coeur d' Alene Chamber of Commerce announced that the city's annual Fourth of July firework show will be canceled this year. However, the parade and other festivities will continue as planned.

The Chamber has since stated that the parade and other festivities will be canceled if Idaho has not moved out of Stage 4 of the rebound plan by July 4.

Read the full story and statement from the Chamber here.

