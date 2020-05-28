Cascade to go ahead with Fourth of July fireworks show

CASCADE, Idaho — The annual fireworks display over Lake Cascade will proceed as normal this Fourth of July, the Cascade Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday.
"We have safety precautions put in place, and strongly encourage people to follow social distancing guidelines," the Chamber tweeted.
The decision comes one day after McCall opted to cancel their city fireworks show over Payette Lake. City leaders in McCall said they had tried to figure out away for the show to safely proceed - including looking at moving it to a new location - but ultimately concluded that crowds would not be able to social distance to the extent recommended to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
RELATED: 'This risk is simply too high': McCall will not hold Fourth of July fireworks show this year
Instead, McCall will hold other Independence Day activities this year, including a drive-up concert, a patriotic boat brigade, a light-up caravan, and more.
Cascade's fireworks show is slated to begin at dusk on July 4.