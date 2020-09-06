Boise's "We the People" Fourth of July parade canceled

The popular parade is the latest annual summer event to be canceled amid the ongoing pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — The organizers of a popular Fourth of July parade say the event will not roll through downtown Boise this year.

In a Facebook post, the "We the People" Liberty Day Parade Committee cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and guidelines from the city restricting large-scale public gatherings.

"While the Committee is disappointed to be unable to host this important celebration in 2020, we encourage Boiseans to remember and celebrate the many blessings of Independence with their families and neighbors wherever possible," organizers said.

They added that they look forward to resuming the parade in 2021.

Several other Fourth of July events, as well as a number of annual summer events, throughout the Treasure Valley and across the state, have already been canceled due to the pandemic.

